Dharwad man changed two flights, travelled by KSRTC bus, autorickshaw

A 33-year-old man who returned from Australia tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

“With the man testing positive, the number of positive cases in the state has gone upto 21 till Sunday morning,” deputy commissioner Deepa Cholan told DH.

Following the development, the district administration declared three kilometre radius area from his house at Hosayallapur in old Dharwad as containment area.

The man has disclosed his travel path to the district administration. According to him, he left Perth in Australia on March 11 and reached Dubai the next day. He landed in Goa on March 12 at 7 pm via Muscat.

He fell ill on March 17. He visited a private nursing home at Saptapur area in Dharwad between 8.30 am and 10 am and left the hospital after consultation.

Despite medication, he failed to recover and went to SDM College of Medical Sciences and Hospital (SDMCMSH). He visited out patient department number- 6. As the situation was alarming, he was hospitalised at ward umber 4. He was treated between March 18

and 21.

His throat swab and blood samples were sent to Virus Diagnostic Laboratory (VDL), Shivamogga, for a report. The report that reached the district administration on Sunday confirmed that he was suffering from Covid-19, Deepa stated.

After receiving information from SDMCMSH, the health department officials shifted him to an isolation was at KIMS, Hubballi.

The deputy commissioner has requested those who travelled with him by planes, bus and autorickshaw to be under home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Deepa has also requested medical staff and others who came in contact with him during his visits to various localities in Dharwad be under self-quarantine at homes.

The following helpline numbers may be contacted assistance: 104 or 107.