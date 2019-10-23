DHOs to prevent outbreak of diseases in flood-hit areas

The department of health and family welfare has put officials in the flood-affected Karnataka districts on alert and advised them to ensure precautionary measures are taken to prevent any epidemics.

The commissioner of the department of health and family welfare, Pankaj Kumar Pandey has issued a warning, in a circular addressed to the district health officers of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Davangere, Haveri, Gadag, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Vijayapura, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Raichur and Yadgir districts.

The department additional director of Uttara Kannada district has been named the nodal officer, who will be in charge of the activities in these places.

The additional director has been asked to set up a 24X7 information unit at the survey unit and ensure that everyday reports are sent to the commissioner and the principal secretary of the Health department. District nodal officers have been instructed to stay put at the flood-affected areas and work in coordination with the district health office.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Drug Logistics and Warehousing Society has been asked to ensure that drugs are supplied to all 'Saanthwana Kendras' (rehabilitation centres).

Dr T S Prabhakar, director, department of health and family welfare, has directed DHOs to ensure that the measures that were taken during the previous floods are resumed. The department has also directed that action be taken to avoid any spurt in mosquito-borne diseases.

"Post 24-hour medical staff in Saanthwana Kendras and stock essential drugs. Field activities like spraying for mosquito control, distribution of halogen tablets and chlorination are to be stepped up immediately. Utilise staff from unaffected areas for the work. Keep ambulances and '108' vehicles ready for any emergency," he told the DHOs.