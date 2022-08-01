Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938 & today’s connotation

Kicker kicker 2 word

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Aug 01 2022, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 07:55 ist
The historic dhwaja satyagraha was held in the small village of Shivapura in Maddur taluk of Mandya district in 1938. Credit: Special arrangement

A state-wide ‘dhwaja satyagraha’ campaign is currently being staged to protest amendments to the Flag Act that allow hoisting of machine-made, synthetic flags.  

The name of their movement is inspired by the Shivapura Satyagraha, says K Kalachannegowda of the Mysuru-based Nagarika Samithi, who is a part of the protest. 

The historic dhwaja satyagraha was held in the small village of Shivapura in Maddur taluk of Mandya district in 1938.

Inspired by a similar event in Haripur, Gujarat that same year — presided over by Subhas Chandra Bose — the village also planned to hoist the tricolour.  

K T Chandu (92), a freedom fighter, recalls the Shivapura movement. “T Siddalingaiah, the then president of the Indian Congress of Mysore state, met Mahatma Gandhi and sought permission to organise such an event and hoist the national flag.”

Initially, it was planned to be held in Nanjangud or Srirangapatna as they had good railroad connectivity. 

Authorities got word of the planned dhwaja satyagraha, and issued orders banning public meetings in the state. 

Not to be bogged down, Congress leaders continued to plan the protest, eventually deciding to hold it at Shivapura. 

The three-day event began on April 10, 1938. Siddalingaiah and other leaders reached the venue at 10 pm. The British had clamped prohibitory orders on the place and deputed about 600 policemen around the village to stop the flag hoisting.

Yet, 40,000 people gathered the next morning to rally in support.

Chandu recalled, “It was a festive atmosphere that day, when thousands of men and women had gathered at the village. Each house had been decorated beautifully with rangolis to welcome the leaders.”

The flag hoisting was set to start at 8 am, when the police took Siddalingaiah into custody.

In the chaos of the arrest, “the Congress leaders M N Jois and Yashodharamma, who were near the flagpole, pulled the string and unfurled the flag,” he said. 

The Satyagraha Soudha at Shivapura, constructed in 1979 to commemorate the dhwaja satyagraha, is a testimony to this significant event.

Those travelling on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway cannot miss this monument for a landmark movement in the state during India’s freedom struggle. 

Present-day protest

Eight decades later, the tricolour is central to spirited protests yet again. The present dhwaja satyagraha opposes the use and import of machine-made synthetic flags.

“Instead of allowing synthetic flags, the government could have given rebates for khadi flags to boost its sales, as the government has planned ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’. This would have also helped the handloom units,” said Kalachannegowda.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mandya
Karnataka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyric after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyric after disabled community outcry

Monkeypox death in India: Is there a reason to panic?

Monkeypox death in India: Is there a reason to panic?

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

TMC MP bites raw brinjal in LS protesting price rise

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Covid-19 infection may accelerate brain ageing

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

Cannabis cafes open new front in Thai tourism revival

 