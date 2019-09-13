Dialysis death: High chemical content suspected

High chemical content is suspected to have caused the death of a 16-year-old boy at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) hospital on Thursday.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident has occurred due to the presence of high chemical content during the dialysis procedure. Sample of water used for the procedure has been sent for examination. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," Selvakumar, Deputy Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, told reporters. "Exact reason is yet to be ascertained," he clarified.

Selvakumar led a technical assessment team for inspection of dialysis units, control room and Reverse Osmosis Unit at GIMS.

Akash of Shahabad died, while 12 others developed complications during the procedure due to malfunctioning of dialysis units on Thursday. A few patients returned homes without undergoing the procedure on Friday as the units were closed.