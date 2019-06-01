Diploma entrance test on July 14

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 01 2019, 22:46pm ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2019, 01:44am ist
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has revised the date of entrance examination for admission to Diploma courses for 2019-20 academic year.

With the revised schedule the entrance test will be conducted on June 14 instead of earlier announced date June 7. Considering the earlier test date clashing with the entrance examination conducted by Council of Architecture, KEA revised the dates.

The examination schedule on June 14 is as follows: 10 am to 1 pm - respective subjects and 3 to 4pm- Kannada language test for Horanadu-Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates.

 

