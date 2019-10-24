Disaster mgmt: HC flays state's lacklustre attitude

The high court on Thursday came down heavily on the state government for not being serious about relief work during flood and drought situation in the state, and failing to form a disaster management authority under the Disaster Management Act.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority and A Mallikarjun, a resident of Cheluru village in Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district.

Expressing unhappiness over the affidavit filed by the Revenue department on September 12, Justice Oka observed that the Disaster Management Act was passed in 2005 but even after 12 years, the government has no clarity on its implementation as no rules have been framed.

The department has not submitted information regarding annual plan of disaster management, the formation of authorities and fixation of fund for the relief work. It shows that the government has failed to take up the relief for flood and drought situation in the state, the bench observed.

Justice Oka directed the state government to submit a detailed report before November 13 on the establishment of cattle shelters in the state after the high court issued direction on May 3, 2019, and adjourned the matter to November 18.