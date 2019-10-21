Disgruntled JD(S) leaders to meet today?

With disgruntlement within the JD(S) intensifying by the day, a section of dissidents is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss their future course of action.

“Some JD(S) leaders are unhappy that the party leadership has sidelined them. Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has already talked to senior leader Basavaraj Horatti in a bid to douse disgruntlement within the party,” sources said.

Several senior JD(S) leaders were disappointment during the Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy, for ignoring them.

As a result, these leaders had extended little co-operation during the party’s recent efforts to revive its fortunes in the state.

To make matters worse for the regional party, while G T Devegowda had tilted towards the BJP, three other groups had emerged within the party ranks. While one group was cosying up to the Congress, other groups within the party are yet to decide on their future.