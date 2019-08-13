Disqualified MLAs seek urgent hearing of petition in SC

The state's disqualified MLAs on Tuesday sought urgent hearing by the Supreme Court on their plea against the then Speaker's order rejecting their resignations and declaring them as ineligible to be legislators again for the term of the 15th Assembly.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra for consideration of the petition. He said the petitions were filed on August 1.

On his request, the bench, which also comprises Justices M R Shah and Ajay Rastogi, said the plea for urgent listing would be examined by the Registrar.

All 17 disqualified MLAs have filed the writ petitions. In one joint petition, Pratapgouda Patil, B C Patil, A S Hebbar, S T Somashekar, B A Basavaraja and Muniratna contended that the Speaker's orders passed on July 28 were “wholly illegal, arbitrary and mala fide” as he arbitrarily rejected their resignations, holding that they were not voluntary and genuine.

They contended they had resigned on July 6, but Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar went on to disqualify them on the basis of a “wholly misconceived” petition filed by the Congress on July 10.

Three JD(S) members A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and K C Narayanagowda also filed their separate writ petition questioning the validity of the Speaker's order to disqualify them.

Other disqualified MLAs – Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, M T B Nagaraj, Dr K Sudhakar, Shrimanth B Patil and R Shankar – also urged the court to quash the orders passed by the Speaker.

Two rebel Congress leaders Ramesh L Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli had earlier filed petitions against the orders. The MLAs' resignations and subsequent disqualification had led to fall of the JD(S)-Congress government.

All the disqualified MLAs raised identical grounds, maintaining that their right to resign from the post of MLA and carry out any vocation of their choice including public service cannot be denied by the Speaker, by a completely illegal and unconstitutional order.

The petitioners claimed that the actions of the Speaker violated their Constitutional right under Article 190 and were therefore, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.