Disqualified MLAs to move apex court

Resignation and disqualification of rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs will now land in the Supreme Court as 14 legislators disqualified by Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar have decided to move the court, challenging the order.

Speaking from Mumbai, the rebels termed Kumar's order as biased and clarified that they would move the court. They expressed confidence of getting justice.

"I am aware of the law. I resigned saddened by the attitude of the coalition government. Why was it not considered?" A H Vishwanath questioned, adding that the Speaker had taken the decision in haste.

"People have seen how the coalition government was run. The Speaker didn't consider our resignation, but only the complaints of Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy. Resignations of three ministers is not an ordinary issue," he said.

H K Patil, in a letter, had opposed the government's stand on Jindal issue. Why action was not taken against him?, he sought to know.

"We apologise to our voters. We didn't resign for power and money, but against the attitude of the government," he said.

Pratapgouda Patil said that the rebels were confident that the court would uphold their plea.

"I request my voters not to be anxious. We will get justice," he said.

Dancing to the tunes of Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar disqualified rebels. The Speaker's decision amounted to violation of the Supreme Court order, B C Patil remarked and termed the Speaker's decision as arbitrary.

"The Congress and the JD(S) leaders had said that they would teach MLAs supporting BJP a harsh lesson. Accordingly, they used the Speaker to further their interests," he charged.

The Supreme Court had clearly stated in its order that the rebels should not be compelled to attend the session. The essence of the order was that the whip should not be issued. Citing a violation of the whip, the Speaker disqualified the MLAs, he said.

"The Speaker accepted Umesh Jadhav's resignation in the past. Leaders lodged a complaint against Srimanth Patil, who was hospitalised. Though B Nagendra was also hospitalised, there was no complaint against him. Why this discrimination?" he sought to know.

Shivaram Hebbar told reporters in Yellapur, Uttara Kannada, "The Speaker's decision was expected. We knew it beforehand. We have faith in the judiciary. We will challenge it in the court, he said.