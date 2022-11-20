District registrar can't assume power of civil court in election matters: Karnataka HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that a district registrar cannot assume power of a civil court to consider the importance of evidence in election matters in the garb of conducting enquiry under section 25 of the Karnataka Societies Registration Act.

Justice M Ngaprasanna said this in a recent judgement while dismissing a petition filed by one Sa Ra Govindu and others.

The contention raised by the petitioners was in regard to the election held for Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) in May 2022. The petitioners, Sa Ra Govindu, B K Jayasimha Musuri and K M Veeresh, had contested for the posts of President, treasurer and secretary, respectively. In the elections held, one Ba Ma Harish was elected as president, along with other office-bearers.

The petitioners submitted a complaint to the District Registrar of Societies, Bengaluru, seeking enquiry and conduct of fresh election alleging fraud and rigging in voting. On July 8, 2022, the District Registrar of Societies rejected their complaint and told them to approach the civil court. Challenging this order, the petitioners contended that the District Registrar ought to have conducted an inquiry declaring the elections to be null and void and ordered conduct of fresh elections.

The court said that conduct of elections or declaration of elected candidates or a direction seeking holding of fresh election will have to be before the competent civil court.

“The indirect effort made to submit that petitioners are not seeking inquiry into the conduct of elections is neither here nor there, as elections are over, the executive committee is in place and the averments in the petition point at corrupt practice like large-scale rigging and several other illegalities and irregularities in the conduct of elections. It is, therefore, the petitioners have to approach the competent civil court for appropriate relief. This court would not entertain the petition after the elections are over, even for a direction to the district registrar to enquire into the conduct of elections. No fault can be found with the order of the district registrar declining to entertain the complaint, as it was in the realm of challenging the elections,” the court said.