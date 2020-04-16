District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar passes away

District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar (51) passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru. He was being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered cardiac arrest recently. Cremation took place at Harohalli on Thursday night.

He is survived by wife and two daughter.

He hailed from Harohalli in Ramanagara district. He was serving in the district for the last six months. He had completely involved himself and in the fight against Covid-19 in the district. Dr Kumar had suffered heart attack a week ago.

He underwent a surgery at the hospital. He failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last by noon.

He had also served in Ramanagar and Bengaluru rural districts.

District health officer Dr B M Yogesh Gowda and senior officers of the health department took part in the cremation.