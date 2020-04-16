District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar passes away

District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar passes away

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkaballapur,
  • Apr 16 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 20:32 ist
District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar

District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar (51) passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru. He was being treated at a private hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered cardiac arrest recently.  Cremation took place at Harohalli on Thursday night.

He is survived by wife and two daughter.

He hailed from Harohalli in Ramanagara district. He was serving in the district for the last six months. He had completely involved himself and in the fight against Covid-19 in the district. Dr Kumar had suffered heart attack a week ago.

He underwent a surgery at the hospital. He failed to respond to the treatment and breathed his last by noon.

He had also served in Ramanagar and Bengaluru rural districts.

District health officer Dr B M Yogesh Gowda and senior officers of the health department took part in the cremation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
District surgeon Dr H S Anil Kumar
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 