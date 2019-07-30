DK Shivakumar seeks probe into 'V G Siddhartha letter'

Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, a close confidante of former Karnataka CM SM Krishna and also a family friend of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha has urged government do a thorough investigation of the missing case and the letter.

DK Shivakumar on Twitter showed a photocopy of V G Siddhartha's purported last letter to the Cafe Coffee Day board directors. In the note, he has apologised for failing to create a profitable business model and he alone is responsible for the company's current predicament.



V G Siddhartha (DH file photo)



Shivakumar claimed that Siddhartha had in fact called the former on July 28 to set up a meeting. He is a courageous man and now, the CCD founder is missing.

"I find this utterly fishy and urge that a thorough investigation be conducted into this matter. Shri Siddhartha and his family were closely known to me for decades now," DKS added on Twitter.



DK Shivakumar attached a purported VG Siddhartha letter to CCD board of directors; picture credit: DK Shivakumar Twitter handle (screen-grab)



Siddhartha has been incommunicado since late Monday (July 29) evening in Mangaluru near Ullal at Netravati river bridge. Reports are saying, it might be a suicide case. But, friends and family are hoping to find the Siddhartha alive.

Search and rescue operation is being carried out by the city police, the fire department with help of Indian Navy helicopters and the coast guards.

Stay tuned. This is a developing story.

