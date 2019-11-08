DK Shivakumar to document his jail stay

Congress leader and MLA D K Shivakumar on Friday said that he will document his experience in jail.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the Chamundeshwari Temple, atop the Chamundi Hill here, he said: “I am 58 years old and will be a senior citizen in another two years. Congress high command will decide on my political career”.

He said he does not have any difference with Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah. Congress does not have any factions. “I am an MLA under the leadership of Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah,” he said.

Shivakumar said he will work under the guidance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.