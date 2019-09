Soon after the news of Congress leader D K Shivakumar’s arrest spread, Congress workers and his supporters staged protest in Kanakapura and Ramanagara by blocking the roads, including the highway connecting Mysuru and Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening.

The protests have called for Kanakapura bandh on Wednesday. Some youths set fire to tyres at Channabasappa Circle and expressed their anger. Additional KSRP platoons were called to control the mob.