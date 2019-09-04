‘DKS arrest to cover up breakdown in governance’

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday trained guns on the Modi government over the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar, terming it as “another example of vendetta politics” even as party leaders made a beeline to meet the beleaguered leader at the RML Hospital.

Shivakumar’s arrest on Tuesday night stirred the Congress into action as AICC general secratary K C Venugopal rushed to meet party’s key troubleshooter in the hospital, but was turned away by the police.

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge also drove to RML Hospital soon after arrival here from Bengaluru for discussion on the candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Kharge, an AICC general secretary, is in-charge of party affairs in poll-bound Maharashtra.

“They are taking political vendetta. They cannot do this to Shivakumar. He has always followed the rules and appeared before the Income Tax officials and the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. Such a treatment amounts to harassment and mental torture,” Kharge told reporters.

“The arrest of D K Shivakumar is another example of the vendetta politics unleashed by the government, using agencies like the ED/CBI and a pliant media to selectively target individuals,” Rahul said.

Indian Youth Congress activists took to the streets to protest against the arrest and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah outside the organisation’s office on Raisina Road.

Congress spokesman Manish Tewari accused the Modi government of targeting Shivakumar to divert attention from the economic crisis and the breakdown of governance as was witnessed in Assam and Kashmir.

“To cover up this complete breakdown of governance you see the continued persecution of opposition leaders especially the leaders of the Indian National Congress, who have the conviction of courage to ask the questions of this government,” Tewari said.

Tewari said the Congress will not be cowed down or intimidated and would continue to ask the hard questions of the government.