DKS case: ED summons Laxmi Hebbalkar

The Enforcement Directorate has subpoenaed Congress’ Belgaum Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, asking her to appear before the agency on September 19.

When contacted, Laxmi confirmed that she had been summoned and will appear before ED officials for questioning on Thursday. “I have been asked to appear as a witness in a case,” she said.

She is the second Congress leader from Karnataka to be summoned by ED officials, after Shivakumar was subpoenaed for questioning on August 30. He was subsequently arrested on September 3.

Laxmi, a former president of KPCC Women’s Wing, is a close aide of Shivakumar and has been under the scanner of the central investigative agencies. She was raided by the Income-Tax officials in January 2017.

She was elected as MLA for the first time in 2018, following which a turf war ensued between her and Ramesh Jarkiholi over the election of chairman and vice-chairman of the Primary Land Development Bank in Belagavi. The rift which ensued between Jarkiholi and Laxmi was the spark that is believed to have contributed to the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government.

Sources in ED said that the summons to Laxmi may be related to the ongoing investigation in Shivakumar’s case.