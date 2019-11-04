DKS discharged from hospital, on temple run this week 

Congress leader D K Shivakumar was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Sheshadripuram, after his health condition improved.

Shivakumar, will, however, continue to be on medication for his blood pressure and vitamin deficiencies, according to doctors treating him. He is stable and is headed to Delhi, according to the doctors.

The former minister was rushed to the hospital last week after he complained of tiredness. Doctors found that he had a varying BP and he was given medication for the same. Besides, he has been advised rest for a bad lumbar disc and has been given Vitamin B supplements.

The Kanakapura strongmean, who is out on bail in connection with a money laundering case and is suffering from health ailments, has lined up visits to temples for two days this week.

On November 7, Shivakumar is scheduled to visit the Nanjundeshwara temple in Nanjangud followed by a visit to the Suttur Mutt, both in Mysuru district. On November 8, the former minister is slated to offer prayers at Chamundi Hills, after which he will head to Srirangapatna to visit the Ranganathaswamy temple, Nimishamba temple and Tipu Sultan's tomb.

Elsewhere in Mandya district, he will go to the Kalikamba temple and Madduramma temple. He will end the day in Channapatna by visiting the house of Ramesh, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara’s personal assistant who allegedly committed suicide recently.