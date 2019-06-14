DKS, George defend land for JSW Steel

Industries Minister K J George and Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday strongly defended the controversial decision to give away 3,677 acres land in Ballari district to JSW Steel.

Shivakumar, who is also Ballari district in charge minister, told reporters that he was ready to reply to anyone who questions the decision. "I am ready to give reply to anyone. The decision is meant for industrial development and creating employment opportunities," he added.

The country is facing huge unemployment. Several state governments have been organising investors' meet to attract investments so that jobs are created. "I, as Ballari district in charge minister have seen how people are suffering due to unemployment on account of closure of many mines. Hence, this decision is in the interest of the state,” he stated.

George said the decision to give the land to JSW Steel was taken by BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa when he was the chief minister. "I had welcomed the decision that time and I will stand by it. The state will stand to benefit if the land is given to the company," he added.

The ministers defended the controversial decision even as Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that the Cabinet will reconsider it.