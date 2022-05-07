DKS seeks thorough probe on Yatnal's CM statement

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 07 2022, 22:01 ist
KPCC president D K Shivakumar. Credit: PTI file photo

Saying that BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had created political ripples with his claims that he was offered CM post by some people from Delhi for Rs 2,500 crore, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar sought a thorough probe into his statements.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal alleges he was asked to pay Rs 2,500 crore to become CM

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Shivakumar said, "Yatnal has also said that to become a minister one has to pay Rs 50 to Rs 100 crore. The BJP government came to power by luring legislators from rival parties with loads of cash. This government was indulged in corruption in Covid management, 40% commission in contracts, in recruitment. They have fixed rates for everything...," the KPCC president charged.

"Yatnal has made serious allegations. What is stopping CM Basavaraj Bommai from ordering a probe into Yatnal's shocking revelation? Whether he (Bommai) is protecting himself or party? The chief minister should order a probe immediately," Shivakumar demanded.

