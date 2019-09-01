DKS spends his Sunday consulting lawyers

Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar was on Sunday closeted with his lawyers to decide his legal strategy in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's investigation into a money-laundering case against him even as he missed the Gowri festival celebrations.

Shivakumar, who is staying at the Karnataka Bhavan, met lawyers throughout the day and discussed with them his next course of action, as he is slated to appear before the ED on Monday again.

He also met Congress leaders Cheluvarayaswami and Narayanaswamy and former MLA Magadi Balakrishna.

Speaking to reporters, Cheluvarayaswami said Shivakumar was being targeted by the BJP government at the Centre for 'protecting' Gujarat Congress MLAs during Rajya Sabha elections.

To divert the attention of the people from the economic crisis in the country, the ED arrested Shivakumar, the former minister said.

Shivakumar, who was questioned on Friday and Saturday for around 14 hours, had requested the ED to call him back for questioning after Gowri-Ganesha festival. However, the investigators insisted that he should appear before them on Monday.

His wife Usha and daughter Aishwarya are expected to join him in Delhi to celebrate the festival. They are likely to celebrate the festival at the residence of his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh on Monday.

The ED had last September registered a money-laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax department on charges of tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. The I-T department had also seized unaccounted money of Rs 8.59 crore from Shivakumar's premises.