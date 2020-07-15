DKS talks to patients at Victoria Hosp, says all good

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday chose to hold a video conference with Covid-19 patients at Victoria Hospital after doctors asked him not to enter the premises.

Shivakumar gave his thumbs-up to the way patients were being treated at the hospital, lauding the efforts of doctors and nurses.

“I tried to go in, but I was requested that I’d have to put myself through a 7-day quarantine. So, I spoke to some 20 patients via video conference. They are strong and I liked the fact that they have been allowed to keep their phones so they can talk to family members. This keeps them mentally strong and it has to be done everywhere in the state,” Shivakumar said. The Congress leader interacted with the hospital administration staff.

“The doctors, nurses and attendants are doing a good job by risking their health,” he said, asking all ministers to also visit hospitals to “boost the morale of the health professionals.”

On Tuesday, Shivakumar had charged that Covid-19 patients were being “treated like dogs” and hit out at the BJP government on the way it has handled the

pandemic.