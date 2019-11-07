DKS will be CM, predicts Sait

Congress MLA Tanveer Sait, on Thursday, predicted that former minister D K Shivakumar would become the chief minister if the Congress were to win the next elections.

Sait was addressing the party workers during a programme organised to felicitate Shivakumar, who visited the city for the first time after being released on bail in the money-laundering case.

Shivakumar was given a rousing welcome by Congress leaders and workers.

Sait said, "The Congress has no dearth of either leaders or workers. But the party lacks guidance and Shivakumar fills the gap. We have faith in Shivakumar’s leadership and we need his guidance to strengthen the Congress."

Varuna MLA Dr Yatheendra Siddaramaiah said the BJP was targeting the Congress leaders by misusing the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate (ED). The BJP was afraid of Congress and its leaders, he said.

Former MP R Dhruvanarayan and H D Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu said Shivakumar had a role in their political careers.

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath lauded Shivakumar for his support to women politicians.