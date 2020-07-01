‘Doctors overburdened, due to lack of supporting staff’

The doctors, serving in the designated Covid Hospital are overburdened, due to a lack of supporting staff in Mysuru.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar said, “There are vacancies of nurses and D group employees in the district hospital, where Covid patients are being isolated and treated. Thus, the doctors themselves have to do the work that should be done by nurses and D group employees.”

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

DC said, “There is no dearth of doctors. But, there are no employees for operating the lift, for house-keeping for laundry and others. If people crowd in front of the hospital, there is no staff to ask them to vacate the place. The doctors themselves do all add jobs,” he said.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the issue of existing vacancies in the Health department has come to his notice. “MLA and former minister S

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on July 1

A Ramadass has also met the Health Minister and the Health department secretary and appealed them to fill the vacancies. Ramadass has also pointed out that the Health department can get staff if the salaries of the posts are hiked. Steps will be taken to solve the problem, in a couple of days,” he said.