Doctors will be paid within a week, assures K Sudhakar

It has come to the notice of the government that the salaries to resident doctors, who have been deployed on mandatory service, have not been credited, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

The delay is due to technical reasons, he said, and assured that the salaries will be released within a week. Until then, the administrative bodies of the medical colleges have been instructed to pay the doctors. The chief secretary to the department has discussed the matter with the department of finance, he added.

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) Dean Dr C R Jayanthi, said, "Resident doctors have made a request for Covid-19 allowance and refund of fees for this academic year. We will have to forward it to the government to see what it decides."

She said the issue needs to be discussed with the Chairman of the Governing Council (Medical Education Minister). "Online classes did go on during the pandemic. Final year MBBS exams are in March. The completion date for their internship has to be decided by the Vice Chancellor. I need to write a letter to him," she said.

As far as non-Covid services at Victoria Hospital are concerned, the new OPD work is on the verge of completion. "We are looking at December 20. The tower block should also be ready by then. Except Medicine and Surgery, all other OPDs are functional," she said.