Dog spotted carrying dead baby girl in Karnataka's Shivamogga

In a bizarre incident, a street dog was spotted carrying a newborn baby clutched in its jaws on the premises of McGann District Hospital in the wee hours of March 31.

Alert people, who saw the dog roaming around the labour ward of the hospital with the newborn clutched in its jaws, immediately informed the hospital’s security personnel. The personnel chased away the dog which left behind the baby. They took the newborn to the labour ward only to discover that the baby girl was already dead. Later, the hospital security staff lodged a complaint in this regard with Doddapete police station in the city.

“The baby which had died in a different hospital had been packed and thrown behind the labour ward of our hospital. The dog has carried the same baby around,” said McGann hospital Superintendent Dr S Sridhar.

“Perhaps, people from a private nursing home might have dumped the body of the baby. Hence, we don’t know who are the parents of the baby,” he said and added, “On that day, no baby death was reported from our labour ward.”

The deputy commissioner has directed to probe the veracity of the claims. An FIR has been registered, Dr Sridhar said.