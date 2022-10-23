Don’t allow kids to light crackers, say experts

Deepavali fireworks account for thousands of eye injuries every year, especially among children, according to Dr Rekha Gyanchand, Medical Director at Lions International Eye Bank.

In India, seven out of one lakh people sustain injuries when burning firecrackers every year, and 20% of these are ocular injuries. And, of those with these ocular injuries, one-sixth end up with severe vision loss, she said.

Bystanders are the ones usually affected by eye injuries from firecrackers. Infants, children, pregnant women, asthmatics and senior citizens are at greater risk of injuries and shock. Besides, the constant smoke from firecrackers can cause irritability and watering of the eyes, she said.

However, eye injuries are largely preventable by adopting proper safety measures. Lions International Eye Bank suggests precautions such as avoiding bottle rockets, using protective spectacles and avoiding contact lenses when bursting crackers. People should also maintain a safe distance, and wash their hands thoroughly afterwards, she said.

In case of an eye injury, do not rub your eye or try to remove any particle stuck in the eye. Rather, keep your eyes closed and go to an ophthalmologist. If a chemical has entered the eye, immediately irrigate the eye and underneath the eyelids with water for 30 minutes, and see a doctor. Children should not be allowed to light crackers, Dr Gyanchand said.