Don’t delay BBMP polls, Cong tells govt

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 31 2022, 00:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 05:22 ist

The Congress on Saturday asked the BJP government to hold elections to the Bengaluru civic body BBMP without delaying the process further. Addressing a news conference, former councillors M Shivaraju and Abdul Wajid slammed the BJP government for dragging its feet.

"The Supreme Court has asked the government to fix ward-wise reservation within seven days. We welcome this. This is a setback for the BJP government that has been trying to delay elections," Shivaraju said. "The SC had given eight weeks time. Isn't there any value for the apex court's direction?"

Wajid said the Congress is ready for the BBMP polls. "The corrupt BJP government isn't ready. The election is needed for 1.3 crore people of Bengaluru," he said.

Congress
BBMP
Elections
Bengaluru

