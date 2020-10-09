Don’t panic, Karnataka government will decide carefully: BS Yediyurappa assures parents

Amid a raging debate on reopening schools, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday requested parents of schoolchildren not to pay heed to speculation and assured them that a decision will be taken only after weighing the pros and cons.

“Keeping in mind the health and future of children, a meeting of all leaders from all political parties, experts and senior officials will be held to discuss the pros and cons of reopening schools,” Yediyurappa said in a statement.

“Until then, I request parents not to pay heed to rumours or speculation over reopening of schools,” he said.

Yediyurappa noted that there were differing views on reopening schools during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I have seen media campaigns on this. Also, several political leaders have taken a stand on this,” Yediyurappa said.

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has recommended opening schools and declaring the 2020-21 academic year as exam-free. The commission said children could be forced into child labour or marriage if schools did not open.

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah penned a 3-page letter to Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar asking the government not to reopen schools until the situation was brought under control.

Citing government data, Siddaramaiah pointed out that 20,256 children aged below 10 years and 47,061 aged 11-20 were infected with Covid-19, leaving 61 dead. “There is no doubt that child marriage, child labour and other such social evils could increase. But, if district administrations are woken up from their slumber, these problems can be tackled. In order to face one problem, it is unimaginable to push children into the mouth of death,” the Congress leader said.

Urging the government to provide the necessary infrastructure for online classes, Siddaramaiah said: “I suggest that all the students be promoted to the next class this academic year and schools can be reopened after consulting everyone, once the situation comes under control.”

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) also asked the government not to open up schools yet. “Everybody’s opinion, especially parents, is against opening schools. Life is important. Only if there’s life, one can think about the future,” he told reporters, adding that he would personally talk to Yediyurappa on this.