Donate to get village named after you: CM to Industry

Industries and corporate houses will have villages named after them if they donate Rs 10 crore or more towards flood relief, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.

Yediyurappa, who is tackling one of Karnataka’s worst flooding, held talks with more than 60 representatives of the state’s industry and appealed for their help in rebuilding the flood-affected villages.

He assured industrialists that the government would support them in every way possible, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

The recent floods have killed 61 people and nearly 7 lakh people have been displaced. Over 58,000 homes have been rendered unfit for residence, and more than 3.75 lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps in 103 flood-hit taluks across 22 districts.

"This is a disaster of unforeseen magnitude and it requires all of us to join hands and work towards a common goal of restoring Karnataka to normalcy. I'm confident our industry and business leaders will be with us in this undertaking,” Commerce & Industries secretary Gaurav Gupta said.

According to the government, Britannia has offered support by way of food materials, whereas GSK and Universal Builders has come forward to help rejuvenate primary health centres in all districts.

TVS Motor has donated Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Likewise, Corporation Bank, Toyota, Logos Group and Credai will also donate to the fund. United Technologies has agreed to help build infrastructure, GK Cement to supply food materials and Volvo Group employees will contribute one day’s salary towards flood relief works.

Over the past week, the CM’s Relief Fund has received Rs 4.09 crore donations, and the corpus now has over Rs 105 crore.

