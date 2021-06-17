Don't announce II PUC results of freshers for now: HC

The High Court on Thursday directed the government not to announce the results of fresher candidates of II PU, till the state government takes a comprehensive decision bearing in mind all categories of students.

A division bench headed by Justice B V Nagarathna passed this interim order on a petition filed challenging the decision of the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) to promote only regular/fresher students of II PU, while holding examinations for repeaters and private candidates.

Repeaters are those who wish to re-appear for II PU examination for either having failed last year or withdrawn the result with a view to improve the performance.

The government and DPUE submitted that an expert committee has been constituted to look into the issue of various categories of candidates.

During the hearing, the additional government advocate submitted that private students are those who have not studied I PU.

Therefore, they would have to appear in the examination as and when the date is notified since there is no data available about the I PU marks.

The bench pointed out that the main grievance of the petitioner is about the discrimination and that there should be level playing field/parity between the students.

The court said since data of I PU marks of repeaters is available, the state government can consider parity for them with fresher candidates. The DPUE had announced to promote fresher students solely on the basis of I PU performance.

“In the circumstances, pending a comprehensive decision to be taken by the state, the Pre-University Board shall not announce the results of the freshers, namely those who have to take II PUC examination for the first time. It is needless to observe that a decision which is comprehensive shall be taken bearing in mind all categories of students,” the court said.

The petition is filed by S V Singre Gowda, secretary of Jnanamandira Education Trust in Bengaluru.

It claimed that repeaters/failed II PU candidates are being forced to write examinations, whereas fresh candidates have been promoted without examination.