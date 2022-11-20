Don't comment on quota demand, Congress leaders told

Party leaders in Delhi have asked state leaders to step up allegations against the BJP government on issues such as corruption

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 20 2022, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 07:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Senior leaders of the Congress have told their state leaders to be cautious on commenting on reservation demand by different communities, including Panchamasali Lingayat, ahead of next year's assembly elections.

Party leaders in Delhi have asked state leaders to step up allegations against the BJP government on issues such as corruption, 40 per cent commission, recruitment scandal, poor handling of the flood situation and administrative failures.

“We have told the state leaders that they can take credit for the state government’s recent decision of enhancing the reservation of the SC and ST. But they should be very cautious on commenting on reservations demand of different communities, including Panchamasali Lingayats, Vokkaligas and Kurubas,” said a leader from Congress told DH.

He said the Congress strongly believes that the Siddaramaiah-headed Congress government’s decision to grant a separate religion tag to the Lingayat community in March 2018 was one of the reasons for its defeat. “This time, the party doesn't want to repeat its mistake by raking up sensitive issues, like reservation,” the leader said.

On its leaders, including Congress Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar and Hungund MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar's participation in rallies of the Panchamasali community recently pressing their demand, the leader said, “We have no problems if the local leaders participate in such events. But senior leaders should stay away from taking sides on the issues.”

