Don't give caste spin to DKS arrest: BJP

Lok Sabha member B N Bacchegowda said on Wednesday that it was wrong to bring in caste when it comes to issues like the arrest of former minister D K Shivakumar.

He said it was wrong on the part of the Vokkaligas to hold a protest in support of Shivakumar.

Bacchegowda said the BJP never indulged in hate politics. He said the protest was limited to the Congress and that the BJP had nothing to do with it.

In Belagavi, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said the ED had clinching evidence against Shivakumar. It is not right to politicise the issue. The minister said the I-T department and ED were independent bodies and that raids were conducted on the premises of BJP MP G M Siddeshwar also.

In Mysuru, Tourism Minister C T Ravi said it was time for the Vokkaliga community people to decide who their role models should be.

Ravi, a Vokkaliga leader himself, said the community had given prominent personalities like Shantaveri Gopala Gowda, writer Kuvempu and Kengal Hanumanthaiah to the society.

"All these personalities were humble and worked for the welfare of the state and its people. They are the role models for the people of the community. Now, the community people should think whether these people should be their models or others," Ravi said.