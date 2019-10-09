Don't go public over rifts, Kharge tells partymen

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjuna Kharge on Wednesday warned the state Congress leaders against washing their dirty linen in public over the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Discontent should be discussed in the party forum. There is no groupism in the party's state unit, but there are differences of opinion".

Media makes it mountain of a mole hill. It should desist from doing so, Kharge said.

Reiterating that there are no groups of original and migrant leaders in the party, the senior leader said once any leader joins the Congress, he becomes a Congressman.

Reacting to the show-cause notice issued to BJP legislator Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for making remarks against the union government, the ex-MP said, "when such is the situation, who will speak against injustice in the Assembly or Parliament?"

Karnataka had sought Rs 38,000 crore from the Centre for flood relief, but it has released Rs 1,200 crore only.

"The lowest release of financial aid has upset the state leaders. No one has dared to question the union government," he said.

Cases are booked against those who speak against the prime minister, Kharge rued.