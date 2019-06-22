Don't publish papers in dubious journals: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed teaching fraternity across the country not to publish research papers in dubious/predatory journals and also take part in predatory conferences.

In a circular, the UGC has advised teachers that they must not get associated (as editors/advisers/or in any capacity) with journals/publishers/conferences involved in fraudulent /dubious/ deceptive practices.

Meanwhile, the UGC has also clearly mentioned that any publications in dubious/predatory journals or participation in such conferences should not be considered in academic credit for selection, confirmation, promotion, performance appraisal, the award of scholarships or academic degrees or credits in any form with immediate effect. And as directed by the UGC, research publications, only from journal indexed in UGC-CARE list, should be used for all academic purposes.

The circular reads, “It is following the problem contaminating all domains of research. It has been observed that unethical/deceptive practices in publishing are leading to an increased number of

dubious/predatory journals worldwide. It has been reported that in India that the percentage of research articles published in predatory journals is high. This unethical practice and pay and publish culture needs to be thwarted immediately.”