Don't shift Banashankari sculpture centre: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah on Friday pressed the state government not to shift the Sculpture and the Arts Centre of Hampi Kannada University from Banashankari.

Siddaramaiah spoke with Tourism Minister C T Ravi on phone and urged the minister to drop the proposal for building a three-star hotel at the sculpture centre of the Hampi varsity.

He told the minister that the government can, instead, build the star hotel at a land belonging to the Tourism department in Badami.

Several organisations in Badami had on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Siddaramaiah urging him to pressure the state government to drop the proposal to shift the sculpture centre from the temple town.

The Tourism department officials had recently written to the head of the sculpture centre to take necessary measures to shift the centre following the proposal by the government to construct a three-star hotel there.

Siddaramaiah on Friday urged Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan to address the delay in salary disbursement.