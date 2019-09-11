Don't support heavy increase in traffic fines: Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that he was not for the massive hike in penalties for traffic violations.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Karjol said, "Fine amount for a traffic violation has been revised in many states, including Gujarat. The government will take an appropriate decision after discussing the issue in Cabinet meeting."

More than 10,000 accidents are being reported from the state, every year. The high rate of accidents is attributed to speeding and reckless driving. Roads in the state, by and large, are safe and secure, he said.

To a specific query, Karjol said that he won't agree with the argument that hefty fines should be imposed on the motorists after augmenting the road infrastructure.