Don't vacate students from hostels, appeals Karnataka Education Minister

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 23 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 00:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has requested the ministers for social welfare and backward communities not to vacate students staying at the hostels run by these two departments.

In a letter written to both the ministers, Suresh Kumar said, “There are students who are preparing for exams at these hostels. I request you not to force those students to vacate.”

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

