Don't vacate students from hostels, appeals Karnataka Education Minister

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has requested the ministers for social welfare and backward communities not to vacate students staying at the hostels run by these two departments.
In a letter written to both the ministers, Suresh Kumar said, “There are students who are preparing for exams at these hostels. I request you not to force those students to vacate.”
