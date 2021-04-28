Don't vacate tenants, fire employees: Chief Secretary P Ravikumar

The state government has requested property owners not to take any action against tenants during the lockdown period.

"We also request employers not to suspend employees and cut their wages during the curfew period," Chief Secretary (CS) P Ravikumar said in a letter.

During these tough times caused by the pandemic, the government has noticed that owners of houses, hostels, paying guest accommodations, and shopping complexes are forcing tenants to vacate. The government has also observed that several employees were firing employers, he said, urging them to refrain from the same during the lockdown period ending May 12.

Order

Ravikumar also issued an order directing all heads of departments to ensure that newly constructed government buildings are put to use immediately.

"Newly constructed government structures/buildings, without awaiting formal inauguration, should be put to use immediately," the order read.

Apart from it, newly sanctioned government projects/programmes shall commence work immediately without a formal groundbreaking ceremony, it added.