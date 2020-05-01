Doorstep survey to identify COVID-19 victims: DC

Doorstep survey to identify COVID-19 victims: Deputy commissioner

  May 01 2020
  • updated: May 02 2020, 00:27 ist
Against the backdrop of five people testing Covid-19 positive in Tumakuru district, the administration has decided to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify more cases if any, said Deputy Commissioner K Rakesh Kumar here on Friday.   

Asha, Anganwadi workers, panchayat, Revenue Department and booth officials will take part in the survey he added. He said that during the survey if people with symptoms are identified, they will be admitted to hospitals and urged people to cooperate with the surveyors by sharing the complete information needed.  

 

