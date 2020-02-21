Double amby-deliveries

Double amby-deliveries

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru
  Feb 21 2020
  • updated: Feb 21 2020, 22:47pm ist
Two women in different incidents went into labour and delivered healthy girl babies inside the 108 ambulances before reaching the hospital in the wee hours on Friday.

A woman from Barimar in Bantwal taluk contacted the 108 ambulance in Mani at around 3 am. The woman went into labour near Shera and delivered a healthy baby girl with the help of 108 (Mani) ambulance staff Pradeep and driver Vijay Wilson. The mother and the baby were shifted to the government hospital in Bantwal.

The 108 ambulance in Suratkal received a call from Padmavathi (23) residing in Bajpe. Enroute, the woman went into labour and delivered a baby girl inside the ambulance.

The ambulance staff including Avinash H M and driver Surendra ensured problem-free labour. Both the mother and baby were later shifted to Lady Goschen Hospital, sources added.

