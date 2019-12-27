DPI warns schools over not following syllabus

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has warned private schools affiliated to various boards, including state board, of disciplinary action if they veer away from the syllabus prescribed by the respective boards.

The warning comes after the department received several complaints from students and parents, who complained about schools not adhering to the syllabus prescribed by the respective boards. At a recent student interaction organised by the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), a girl student complained that her school was teaching a syllabus not prescribed by the board.

The girl sought to know what students should do if the government implemented public exam for Class 7 and conducted it according to the syllabus prescribed by the Department of State Education Research and Training, since her school is teaching “some other syllabus”.

This triggered more complaints following which the DPI issued a circular.

“If any schools are found teaching illegal syllabus, which is not prescribed by the respective boards, then disciplinary action would be initiated against such schools,” stated the circular.

The circular also mentioned about the cases registered before the KSCPCR and the action initiated against such schools by the commission.