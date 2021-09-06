Draft Bill proposes 3-year jail for online gambling

The Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to prohibit online gambling, proposes a prison term of up to three years and a fine as high as Rs 3 lakh for violators.
The draft Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill likely to be tabled in the upcoming legislature session. The draft Bill was cleared by the Cabinet on Saturday last.
The Bill also defines several key terms, which will be applicable to games that depend on chance or skill of the player. Those aiding and abetting online gambling could face a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 and a jail term of up to six months.
The draft Bill also doubles the penalty and jail term for such offences, mandated under Karnataka Police Act for online gaming offences.
