DRDO to set up oxygen cylinder plant in Kalaburagi

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is setting up an oxygen cylinder manufacturing plant in Kalaburagi, Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani has said.

“There is no shortage of medical oxygen in the state, but we are not having enough tankers and cylinders for transportation and storage respectively. Though we supply oxygen through tankers, refilling cannot be completed speedily due to non-availability of sufficient cylinders,” he said.

Read | Oxygen Express surpasses 15,000 tonnes in deliveries; Assam latest to get consignment

The DRDO unit at Kalaburagi, which can manufacture 500 cylinders per day, will be functional next week, the minister added. He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the government was planning to float global tenders to conduct a survey of mineral resources in the state.

“The state has rich natural resources compared to other states. “We need to know the quantity and quality of minerals available in the state. The survey is being conducted in a conventional manner. We don’t have technologies being used in Australia, Brazil and other countries. It is possible to adopt modern technology if global tender is floated,” Nirani opined.

The government has decided to increase the gold production from 1.5 tonnes to 5 tonnes at Hatti gold mines in Raichur district. A detailed project report is being prepared for this purpose, the minister said.