Drones, awareness drive to check forest fires

As sabotage has been found to be the root cause for forest fires, the Karnataka Forest Department will install stealth cameras and deploy drones to scan illegal trespassing in villages that have come under scanner in the previous years while officials on the ground will organise reach out programmes.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Head of Forest Force) Punati Sridhar said the stealth cameras will help officials in sensitive forests, especially where reports have suggested that trespassing by suspects who set forests on fire.

To create awareness among fringe villagers, the department will administer the oath to protect forests and not to set fire. “Also to encourage them to voluntarily go and put out the fire if it’s seen while being safe. For this activity, volunteers are welcome. They can go to the villages and create awareness among people about the crucial role played by forests and wildlife in protecting the environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the forest watchers will scan the areas from watchtowers to detect fire and inform teams on the ground.