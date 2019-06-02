‘Drop move to sell land to JSW Steel’

Leader of the Opposition in the Council Kota Srinivas Poojary urged the government on Sunday to withdraw its decision on selling 3,666 acres of land at a cheap price to the JSW steel company in Ballari.

The Cabinet decision to hand over the land was not correct. If the government failed to withdraw the proposal, the BJP would raise the issue during the monsoon session of the legislature and stage protests across the state.

Poojary told mediapersons here that he saw no urgency to convert the lease agreement over the land into a sale deed, thus giving ownership rights over the land to the company. Senior Congress leader H K Patil had shot off letters to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, demanding annulment of the Cabinet decision. The chief minister should not be arrogant, but annul the decision, he said.

Poojary said election to 109 ULBs in the state was held eight months ago.

But the delay in the announcement of reservation list to the post of president and vice-president had stalled development works in ULBs. The government should allow the process of electing president and vice-president in these ULBs, he added.

There was a stay order on the reservation list in Anekal, Hebbagolu, Gubbi and Dharwad ULBs. The government is not showing interest in getting the stay order vacated, he said and accused the chief minister of being preoccupied in safeguarding his chair.

Poojary said coastal districts were reeling under severe drought and urged the government to release Rs 1,000 crore for implementing drinking water projects.

Unfortunately, the government had earmarked only Rs 200 crore in the budget and had neglected the coastal districts.

The BJP’s demand for a desalination unit was ignored, he charged. But the government was showing keen interest in completing the unscientific Yettinahole project and was expediting the process of clearing the bills of contractors, he added.