Drop sedition case, Cong tells top cop

A Congress delegation led by its president Dinesh Gundu Rao petitioned state police chief Praveen Sood seeking withdrawal of the sedition case against the Bidar school on the grounds that the police may have acted under political pressure.

“By no stretch of imagination does such an innocent act of protest be perceived as sedition or treason,” the Congress said in its petition to Sood. “We suspect the police have succumbed to pressure from vested interests and some local political

leaders.”

Besides Rao, the Congress delegation that met Sood included former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, former minister Tanveer Sait, Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad among others.

Speaking to reporters, Rao said students in a school linked to RSS ideologue Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat were made to enact the demolition of the Babri mosque. “The (BJP) government was silent on that. Only when we raised our voice did they book a case for the heck of it. Now, they have charged the Shaheen School with sedition,” he said.