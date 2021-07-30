Drop the corrupt, ex-top cop Bidari tells BJP

Drop the corrupt, ex-top cop Bidari tells BJP

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 30 2021, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 01:22 ist
Shankar Bidari. Credit: DH Photo

Former DGP and BJP leader Shankar Bidari has urged the BJP high command to drop ministers allegedly involved in corruption.

In a tweet, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS, thanking them for appointing Basavaraj Bommai as new CM.

"Dear Sir, thank you. Something good has been done," he said, asking them to check from their own sources about corruption in the state. "At least don’t make again ministers who ask 45 to 50% of project cost as cut and/or partnership share in the projects. This will be a favour to Karnataka," he said. 

Bidari earlier had voiced his criticism on the alleged corruption in the previous B S Yediyurappa administration. 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BJP
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Earth’s inner core growing more on 1 side — Here's why

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Why TV audiences are tuning out the Tokyo Olympic Games

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

Usain, a 'Bolt' from the past

 