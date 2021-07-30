Drop the corrupt, ex-top cop Bidari tells BJP

Former DGP and BJP leader Shankar Bidari has urged the BJP high command to drop ministers allegedly involved in corruption.

In a tweet, he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS, thanking them for appointing Basavaraj Bommai as new CM.

"Dear Sir, thank you. Something good has been done," he said, asking them to check from their own sources about corruption in the state. "At least don’t make again ministers who ask 45 to 50% of project cost as cut and/or partnership share in the projects. This will be a favour to Karnataka," he said.

Bidari earlier had voiced his criticism on the alleged corruption in the previous B S Yediyurappa administration.