'Drug mafia can't survive without police's support'

Drug mafia cannot survive without police department's support, alleges MLA Thammanna

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mandya,
  • Sep 03 2020, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2020, 15:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Maddur MLA D C Thammanna has levelled allegations against the police department, saying that the drug mafia cannot survive without the support of police personnel. Hence, it is important to check loopholes in the department, he opined.

Speaking after inaugurating a programme at Maddur,  on Thursday, he said, the drug mafia has not been limited only to Bengaluru, Mysuru and other cities, but also reached rural areas and taluks. It’s not only the politicians and film stars and their children who have fallen prey to it. It is everywhere, alleged Thammanna The MLA also said that he would write to the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Principal Secretary in this regard.

Drug Cartels
Karnataka

