Dubai man sends triple talaq to S'moga wife on WhatsApp

A man from Shivamogga, working in Dubai, has annulled his 20-year-old marriage with his wife, by sending the triple talaq message through WhatsApp.

Mustafa Baig, a native of of Shivamogga had married a girl of the same city. He worked as a laptop and CCTV technician for some years, and later flew to Dubai for work. He used to visit Shivamogga twice a year to stay with his wife and daughter for a few months.

He used to send a Rs 13,000 every month to his wife to run the family. He had returned to Dubai in January this year. A few days ago, his wife received the triple talaq message on WhatsApp from him. Following a ban of the triple talaq in India, the woman has lodged a complaint at the women's police station. She informed the police that she was keen to continue their marriage.