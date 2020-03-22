Dubai-returned Bhatkal man tests positive for virus

Dakshina Kannada district has reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19 on Sunday. A 22-year-old man who arrived in Mangaluru from Dubai in Spicejet flight on March 19 (5.40 pm), was admitted to the District Wenlock Hospital following the Covid-19 symptoms.

The youth’s swab sample was tested positive for the Covid-19 on Sunday.

“The youth from Bhatkal (in Uttara Kannada district) is being treated at the isolation ward of the Wenlock Hospital. The patient’s condition is stable,” Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh told reporters on Sunday.

“It is an ideal case of surveillance. The patient was not allowed to move freely and shifted immediately to Wenlock Hospital in an ambulance. His throat swab was collected and sent for test on March 20. One among the two reports that reached on Sunday had tested positive to Covid-2019,” the DC added.

Health department and district administration have collected a list of 165 co-passengers who had travelled along with the youth. All the passengers are in home quarantine, the DC said and added that more than 2,000 persons in Dakshina Kannada district were in home quarantine.

The final flight landed at airport with 109 passengers from Dubai on Sunday. “All passengers were asymptomatic and have been sent for home quarantine after stamping on their hand,” she said.